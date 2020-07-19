Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not yet agreed to an extension.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta told reporters. “As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes. Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”

The victory against City came just days after Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” Arteta said.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who play on Sunday, in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

