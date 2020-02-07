Aryal certified

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Former Nepali badminton player Abhilash Aryal has acquired the Dutch National Badminton Umpire certificate.

According this father Uday Aryal, who is also the BWF-certified International Line Judge and national badminton referee, Abhilash Aryal passed his written exams and went through practical tests in the Eredivisie Badminton League and National Badminton Championship in the Netherlands.

Aryal, who had gone to Amsterdam five years ago for studies, became the first Nepali to earn such recognition on foreign soil. Aryal had represented Morang district in the National Badminton Championship in 2004 before working as event manager in the Chelsea International Badminton Tournament and 36th National Badminton Championship.

A version of this article appears in print on February 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

