Atletico blitz Osasuna to boost top-four ambitions

PAMPLONA: Atletico Madrid hammered Osasuna 5-0 away from home in La Liga on Wednesday to secure their biggest win of the season and give a huge boost to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.
Atleti’s record signing Joao Felix put the visiting side ahead by arriving in the box and drilling the loose ball into the top corner in the 27th minute, scoring again soon after the re-start by nudging home a fine pass from Diego Costa.
Substitute Marcos Llorente stretched Atleti’s lead in the 79th and laid on passes for Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco to complete the drubbing.
The victory took Diego Simeone’s side into fourth place in the standings on 49 points after 29 games, two ahead of fifth-placed Real Sociedad who visit Alaves on Thursday. Osasuna are 11th on 35.
“We have a brilliant squad and if we can keep performing like we did today we can go as far as we want to,” said the Atletico coach.
Atletico had a subdued return to action after Spanish football’s three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic by drawing 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao.
But against Osasuna they produced a defiant response and after edging a difficult first half showed no mercy in the second, obliterating their previous best tally of two goals in any away game this campaign.
Felix and Costa did most of the heavy lifting in attack to break down a rigid Osasuna but Simeone will be equally pleased with the attitude of his substitutes.
Llorente showed nimble feet to dance past three defenders to score a third goal in his last three outings, after netting twice to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League in March.
The midfielder played a cross-field ball to Morata who was initially ruled offside after slotting home but the goal was awarded after a VAR review.
Carrasco, another substitute, chased down an Osasuna defender to play in Llorente, who passed back for the Belgian to score his first goal since returning to Atletico from Chinese club Dalian Yifang.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise. The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Srigang Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 17 Hello Monsoon! Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives gave the government five days to forge consensus on the citizenship bill after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa sought time for the same. Chair of SAGGC Shashi Shrestha told THT, “We wanted to p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Abolishes dedicated feeder, trunk line system Rate for charging electric vehicles fixed Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a new power tariff rate, according to which electricity will be provided free of cost to domestic customers with five ampere mete Read More...
MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday. The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by sec Read More...