Australia’s A-League to resume July 16: FFA

MELBOURNE: Australia’s top flight A-League soccer competition will resume on July 16 after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak with the remainder of the regular season completed in 28 days, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday.
The season, suspended in March with six rounds and the championship playoffs left to play, will be wrapped up by the end of August.
Melbourne Victory will kick off the re-start against cross-town rivals Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, with league leaders Sydney FC meeting third-placed Wellington Phoenix at Kogarah Oval on the following day.
The scheduling for the other 25 fixtures before the playoffs begin has yet to be worked out and will be decided according to government restrictions on travel between Australia’s states.
Phoenix, who are based in New Zealand, and Perth Glory, from Western Australia, will complete their regular seasons in the eastern city of Sydney because of travel restrictions.
Australia has been easing social distancing regulations in recent weeks after largely containing the virus and soccer will be the last of the football codes to resume.
A deal with the players over a cut in wages was secured earlier this week but there is still no resolution to negotiations over TV coverage with Fox Sports, which has a contract to broadcast the league until the end of 2023.
Fox Sports agreed reduced contracts with the National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Football League (AFL) before their resumption and FFA’s Head of Leagues Greg O’Rourke said negotiations were “progressing fairly well”.
“We feel positive about … the ability to have Fox broadcast the finish to the season, and also be a partner going forward,” O’Rourke said.
Phoenix are still awaiting clearance from the Australian government to relocate to New South Wales and begin 14 days of quarantine but O’Rourke expects they will receive it by Thursday at the latest.
O’Rourke was confident that clubs would have fans in the stands before the end of the season and left open the possibility that the playoffs might be played outside Sydney.
“With our finals series still the best part of two months away, we are keen to keep our options and thinking open regarding how and where that may be held,” he said.
JANAKPURDHAM: Body of the youth, who died in police custody at Area Police Office based in Dhanusha's Sabaila Municipality, has apparently begun to putrefy. Shambhu Sada, a youth from Barkurwa, Sabaila Municipality-12 in Dhanusha district was apparently found hanging in the toilet of the cell at Read More...
With shift in customer behaviour, people have adopted online shopping; are ordering books, clothes and skin-care products in the latter days of lockdown KATHMANDU Reading books has very much been a part of Dinesh Karki’s lockdown routine — he reads books during his leisure time, an Read More...
Virtual tours make it possible with an aim to let people confined in their homes explore the country KATHMANDU Travelling is a way to find peace of mind and other benefits, but with travel restrictions imposed due to lockdown and COVID-19 risks, we have not been able to go anywhere. Many of us Read More...
JANAKPURDHAM: Shambhu Sada was found dead inside a cell of a police station in Sabaila Municipality-12 of Dhanusha district, on June 9. He had surrendered to the police after his tractor killed a woman and injured another person at Dhanusha on May 25. The police have alleged that the 22-year-old M Read More...
LOUISVILLE: Beyoncé has joined the call for charges against officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman gunned down by officers who burst into her Kentucky home. The superstar said in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville pol Read More...
DHANGADHI: Locals have blocked the Lamki road section of East-West Highway, staging protest against the Kailali quarantine gang rape case. People have come out to the streets demanding fair investigations into the case since the news of the heinous crime surfaced. A 31-year-old woman who was s Read More...
GENEVA: The United Nations’ top human rights body will hold an urgent debate on allegations of “systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” in the United States on Wednesday, a statement said. The decision by the UN Human Rights Council followed a request last Read More...
KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines will be operating repatriation flights for nine days starting tomorrow. In line with Government of Nepal's permission and authorisation received to bring back Nepali citizens stranded in different countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Airline company will be Read More...