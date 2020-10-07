Australia’s women hammer NZ to share ODI record win streak with men

MELBOURNE: The peerless Australian women’s cricket team thrashed New Zealand by 232 runs in Brisbane on Wednesday to match the world record 21-game winning streak in one-day internationals set by Ricky Ponting’s men’s side in 2003.
Stand-in skipper Rachael Haynes (96) and fellow opener Alyssa Healy (87) helped the home side set an imposing 325 for five, the team’s highest total against New Zealand, before the visitors crumbled to be all out for 93 at Allan Border Field.
The win, also the biggest in ODIs against the White Ferns, ensured Australia swept the series 3-0 after they had already beaten Sophie Devine’s team 2-1 in the leadup Twenty20 series.
“It’s a really special effort, especially over a long period of time,” said regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed the match due to a hamstring strain.
“To win 21 on the trot is something to be really proud of, and the way we have swept this series has been something that has given us a lot of pleasure.”
Australia were also without regular Ellyse Perry, arguably the best all-rounder in women’s cricket, but it scarcely mattered.
Australia won the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup on home soil in March and wasted no time reasserting their dominance once international cricket resumed following the long break brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a great team to lead, because there are lots of experienced players in the team that know their role,” said Haynes, who was named player of the match and of the series.
“I think for our team, (the record) is not something we have spoken about too much.
“When you think over the time about all the people that we have played over the last three-year period, it’s something that we can look back with a lot of pleasure.”
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...
LONDON: Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals. But the biggest single move of the final day of deal-making was midfielder Thomas Partey making a 45 million p Read More...