HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

HETAUDA: Hosts Bagmati Sports Development Committee defeated Bagmati Youth Club 1-0 in the inaugural match of the Bagmati Gold Cup Football Tournament here on Saturday.

Babu Ram Majhi scored the solitary goal of the match in the fifth minute.

BSDC goalkeeper Amrit Pakhrin was named the man of the match. A total of 10 teams including five A division clubs are taking part in the tournament.

Top two teams will receive Rs 600,000, Rs 300,000 respectively, while the player of the series will earn Rs 50,000. Likewise, best individual players will get Rs 10,000.

A version of this article appears in print on February 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

