Himalayan News Service

HETAUDA: Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club advanced to the final of the third Bagmati Gold Cup with a 2-0 victory over Sankata Club here on Saturday.

Adama Doumbia and Bimal Ghising scored on either half to seal victory for JYC.

Doumbia opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Ghising sealed the victory three minutes from time when he found the back of the nets following a pass from Rup Bahadur Lama. Doumbia was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. JYC will face fellow A division outfit, Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club in final. Top two teams will earn Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

