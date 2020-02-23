Nepal | February 23, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Sports > Bagmati Gold Cup 

Bagmati Gold Cup 

Published: February 23, 2020 2:03 pm On: Sports
Himalayan News Service

HETAUDA: Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club advanced to the final of the third Bagmati Gold Cup with a 2-0 victory over Sankata Club here on Saturday.

Adama Doumbia and Bimal Ghising scored on either half to seal victory for JYC.

Prabhu JYC’s Adama Doumbia receiving the man-of-the-match award after third Bagmati Gold Cup match against Sankata Club in Hetauda, on Saturday. Photo: THT

Doumbia opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Ghising sealed the victory three minutes from time when he found the back of the nets following a pass from Rup Bahadur Lama. Doumbia was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000. JYC will face fellow A division outfit, Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club in final. Top two teams will earn Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on February 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times