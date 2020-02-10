HETAUDA: Bagmati Sports Development Committee is organising the Bagmati Gold Cup from February 15- 24.
A total of 10 teams including five A division clubs will take part in the football tournament sponsored by Bagmati Rural Municipality, informed the organisers at a press meet on Sunday.
The winners will take home Rs 600,000, while the runners-up will get Rs 300,000. Likewise, the player of the tournament will earn Rs 50,000, while the best players in their respective positions will get Rs 10,000 each.
