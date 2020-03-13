Baidya, Bista among 22 Nepalis nominated in WT bodies

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, March 12

The World Taekwondo Asia Standing Committee has nominated 22 Nepalis including Olympians Sangina Baidya and Deepak Bista in various sub-committees as per the recommendation from Nepal Taekwondo Association.

Asian Championship gold medal winner and NTA Member Baidya, the first Nepali taekwondo player to earn qualification in the Olympic Games and two-time South Asian Games gold medallist, was nominated in Cadet Committee, while four-time SA Games gold medal winner and twotime Asian Games bronze medallist Bista, who is also NTA Secretary, was named in the Athletes Committee.

Likewise, the WT Asia Standing Committee nominated five NTA Vice-presidents — Sanjeev Regmi in Advisory Committee, Harishwor Pokharel in Ethics, Bhoj Bahadur Shah in Education, Nandu Kumar Rai in Legal, Dil Bahadur Oli in Leadership and Bhanu Bahadur Chand in Marketing Committee.

NTA treasurer Kasim Miya Dhobi was included in the paralympic committee, while chief coach Nabin Kumar Shrestha was nominated in kyorugi committee. Joint-treasurer Suman Kumar Ghale was nominated in finance committee, while Dr Saroj Krishna Shrestha got the responsibility in Anti-doping and Medical Committee.

Also, Sriman Thapa Magar was nominated in Coach Committee, while Bharat Maharjan was included in Collegiate Committee. Other nominated officials included Kabiraj Khadgi (Development), Hira Bahadur Thapa (Sports), Hemanta Dangi (Media), Min Neupane (Poomsae), Tika Prasad Limbu (Sustainability), Norbu Lama (Technical), Nanda Basyal (Women), and Kishish Bahadur Khadka (Youth). NTA President Prakash Shumsher Rana handed over certificates to the nominated officials amidst a programme today.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook