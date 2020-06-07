Bale could finish career at Real Madrid, says agent

BARCELONA: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale does not want to return to the Premier League at the moment and could finish his career at the Spanish club, the Welshman’s agent Jonathan Barnett has said.
Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion due to a perceived lack of commitment and a poor injury record. He seemed set for a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning last year before the deal fell through.
“He has a very nice lifestyle. I don’t see why he doesn’t see his career out at Madrid probably,” Barnett told the BBC.
“… To come back and play (in the Premier League) would be unbelievable — a big thing. I don’t think he wants to do that at the moment. He’s quite happy to play at Real.”
Real host Eibar on June 14 when La Liga resumes after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KATHMANDU: Younger people who test positive for the virus tend to have stroke risk factors, a study suggests. For the study, researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in the United States, and colleagues analysed COVID-19 patients with stroke from March 20 until April 10 at their institutions. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 92,477 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 137,435 Rapid Di Read More...
Volunteers of Mirmirey Youth Society make reusable sanitary pads at Sinamangal, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, June 06, 2020. The volunteers have been utilising the lockdown time to make sanitary pads, producing around 80 pieces a day, for the past two weeks to distribute them to those in need. D Read More...
KATHMANDU: We have been cooped in our homes for more than 70 days now. And assuming that we may have forgotten how to put on our pants, shirts and coats, renowned comedian Haribansha Acharya shows us how to do so. In a funny yet informative video posted on June 5 on his Facebook account, Acharya Read More...
JAJARKOT: Four persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Jajarkot district. This is the first time the district has witnessed the infection. The persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are all females aged 52, 33, 14 and six years, according to Officer at the Health Section of Bheri Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: A couple has been discharged from a hospital following recovery from COVID-19 in Banke district today. The woman — a worker at a health institution in Khajura Rural Municipality in the district — and her husband, a journalist, were discharged from local Sushil Koirala Prakhar C Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal. "It has come to our notice that some international airl Read More...
Bayern seven points clear at the top Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer BERLIN: Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining. The Bava Read More...