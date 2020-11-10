Bangladesh skipper Mominul tests positive for coronavirus

DHAKA: Bangladesh test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief physician said on Tuesday.
“He is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms,” physician Debashish Chowdhury told reporters.
The 29-year-old batsman, who has represented the Asian side in 40 tests, is self-isolating at home.
Mominul is the second high-profile Bangladesh cricketer to test positive for the virus after national Twenty20 captain and all-rounder Mahmudullah, who was forced to miss his team’s playoff in the Pakistan Super League.
Experts fear Bangladesh might face another surge in infections during the winter, having reported 423,620 cases so far, including 6,108 deaths.
