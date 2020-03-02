Bansbari hammer Madhyapur

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club thrashed Madhyapur Youth Association 5-2 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Sunday.

Suleman Thapa Magar and Sajin Thapa Magar scored two goals each and Suresh Kumal netted one for Bansbari, while Dhiraj Shrestha and Sunny Lama scored one apiece for MYA. Suleman put Bansbari ahead in the first minute before Sajin doubled the tally five minutes later. Suleman made it 3-0 with his second goal of the match in the 11th minute.

Dhiraj Shrestha pulled one back for MYA in the 19th minute but Sajin restored the three-goal advantage with his second goal in the first half injury time. Suresh Kumal then made it 5-1 in the 70th minute before Sunny Lama cut the deficit in the 85th minute.

Suleman Thapa Magar of Bansbari was named the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on March 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

