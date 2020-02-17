Bansbari sign deal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Bansbari Club signed the sponsorship deal with Around The Himalayas Pvt Ltd for the Martyrs Memorial B Divison League here on Sunday.

Bansbari Club President Prem Thapa and Executive Director of ATH Sudama Karki inked the papers amidst a programme.

As per the one-year agreement, ATH will be the title sponsor of the club and it will provide the club with one million rupees.

Bansbari, who were relegated to B division seven years ago, will also get Rs 300,000 from Kathmandu Metropolitan City, while the All Nepal Football Association will provide all the participating clubs with one million rupees as preparation money.

ANFA President Karma Tsering Sherpa said the sport could grow only after the clubs and districts would be strong. In their bid to get the promotion in top flight football, Bansbari have signed 22 players and three coaches led by former national team member Yugal Kishor Rai. Nishan Shrestha is assistant coach, while Bansbari have acquired the services of India’s Kapil Fogat as the conditioning coach.

A version of this article appears in print on February 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook