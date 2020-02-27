Bansbari stun BUC

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Sajin Thapa Magar scored a late winner as Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club came from two goals down to beat Divine Boys Union Club 3-2 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Wednesday.

Thapa Magar found the back of the nets in the fifth minute of the injury time to hand Bansbari their second consecutive victory.

Earlier, skipper Tanka Bahadur Syangtan put BUC ahead in the 23rd minute before Arun Limbu doubled the tally in the 60th minute.

Suleman Thapa Magar pulled one back for Bansbari in the 79th minute, while Suresh Kumal levelled the scores in the first minute of the injury time.

