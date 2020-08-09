Barca back themselves against Bayern despite nervy path to quarters

MADRID: Barcelona insist they have as much chance as Bayern Munich of winning their Champions League quarter-final despite a far from convincing 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday.
First-half goals from Clement Lenglet, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez sent Barca on their way into the ‘Final Eight’ tournament in Lisbon where they will face the German champions, who crushed Chelsea 4-1 for a 7-1 aggregate win in their last 16 second leg.
Barca’s 4-1 aggregate win over Napoli may have looked resounding on the scoresheet but was anything but, as Gennaro Gattuso’s Italian side dominated the second half after Lorenzo Insigne scored at the end of the first.
Still, Barca coach Quique Setien said his side should not be underestimated against Bayern, who swept to a domestic double this season in contrast to the Catalans losing out on the Spanish title and failing to win any other silverware.
“It will be tough for us because they’ve had an excellent season and dominated their tie. It will be difficult for us but also for them. They are an excellent team, but so are we,” Setien told a news conference.
Barca striker Luis Suarez added: “In a one-off game anyone has a chance, so it’s perfectly balanced, 50/50. Bayern are a great team, one of the candidates to win the competition, but it’s 11 versus 11 over 90 minutes.”
Barca beat Bayern in the semi-finals in 2015, the last year they won the competition, which avenged a 7-0 thrashing on aggregate at the hands of the Germans in the last four in 2013.
The Catalans have been haunted in the last two years of the Champions League by their inability to see out comfortable first leg results, surrendering a 4-1 lead over AS Roma in 2018 and a 3-0 advantage over Liverpool last year.
Midfielder Sergi Roberto said the fact that ties will be played over one match rather than two, due to the competition being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, means form will count for less.
“Every game is its own different world and that is true now more than ever. There are no favourites in this Champions League, anyone can win or lose a one-off game,” he said.
“Every match will feel like a final so we are going to have to be very concentrated.”
Former Bayern great Lothar Matthaeus, however, was less complimentary of Barcelona, saying the German champions were the overwhelming favourites to win next Friday’s clash.
“Naturally Barcelona have enough quality to produce the best of themselves in one game, but I think Bayern will have to make many mistakes and do many things wrong to lose against this Barcelona,” he told Sky Sport Germany.
We should not forget that it is the court that upholds justice, protect people's rights. Had the judiciary not been there, whatever the two powerful organs of the state — executive and legislature — wanted to happen, could happen. It is the judiciary that checks the excesses of the executive and Read More...
The Rato Machhindranath chariot pulling festival has been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surging cases within Kathmandu valley. The Machhindranath Jatra (festival) has been continuously postponed since April 10 due to restrictions imposed on cultural and social activities owing t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 435,289 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out. Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: Anxious residents of the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius stuffed fabric sacks with sugar cane leaves Saturday to create makeshift oil spill barriers as tons of fuel leaking from a grounded ship put endangered wildlife in further peril. The government has declared an envi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus on August 8. The actor, who was under treatment for coronavirus at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, revealed the information via his Twitter. "A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told Read More...
KATHMANDU: The MTV Video Music Awards will go ahead at outdoor locations as the event has dropped plans to host the show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus. The show scheduled for August 30 will go ahead with some artistes performing at outdoor location Read More...
KATHMANDU: The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the HBO Max's much-awaited reunion special of Friends — the ongoing pandemic-induced shutdown has forced the makers to push the production of the special to later this year. According to PTI, all six original cast members of Friends — Jenn Read More...