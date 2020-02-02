Basnet elected

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA: The third annual general assembly of Rupandehi District Handball Association on Saturday unanimously elected a new executive committee under the leadership of Jeevan Basnet.

Gambhir Gurung was elected vice-president, while Safal Basnet and Chandra Prakash Neupane got the responsibilities of secretary and treasurer respectively.

Likewise, Yuvaraj Pokharel, Manoranjan Sharma, Raj Kumar Gurung, Krishna Bahadur Shrestha, Man Bahadur Pun and Krishna Bahadur Thapa were elected as members.

The AGM also nominated member Krishna Bahadur Thapa as the representative for the general assembly of Nepal Handball Association to be held in Kathmandu in April.

A version of this article appears in print on February 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

