Bayern demolish Wolfsburg 4-0 to end season on high

BERLIN: Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 on the final matchday.
The Bavarians, who have matched a club record of 25 matches in all competitions without defeat and are unbeaten in the Bundesliga in 2020, went ahead in the fourth minute with Kingsley Coman netting from Thomas Mueller’s 21st assist, a league record.
Mickael Cuisance then rifled in from 25 metres for a sensational goal in the 37th and the 20-year-old Frenchman earned a penalty, which resulted in Joshua Guilavogui being sent off with a second booking. Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski converted it for his 34th goal of the season.
The Polish striker earned his fifth Bundesliga top scorer award and his third in a row. Mueller then made it 4-0 in the 79th minute as Bayern took their season goal tally to 100, one less than the league record set by them in the 1971-72 season.
“I am just proud of the way we have presented ourselves in the past months,” said coach Hansi Flick, who took over as interim coach in November. Flick has since signed a deal to 2023.
“Obviously we were relieved to resume play after the coroanvirus break. So in a way it is a special league title for us,” he said of his first title in his debut season as head coach in the Bundesliga.
For Wolfsburg the defeat denied them a direct Europa League group stage spot, leaving them in seventh place.
The bizarre trophy ceremony in the empty Wolfsburg stadium was a reflection of the season that was interrupted for more than two months in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With no families, fans or friends in the stands to share their joy, the Bayern players were left to celebrate lifting the sparkling trophy with a handful of club bosses in the stands.
Bayern can win more silverware next week with the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen. They are also still in the Champions League.
“It is a special but strange moment,” said German football League CEO Christian Seifert in an address before the trophy ceremony.
“We have never experienced a season ending in such a way, no fans, no whistles, no cheers.
“It is not the Bundesliga we want but the only Bundesliga that could be played under the circumstances. This championship title belongs a bit to all of us to have played the season out and it ends with a sporting champion.”
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect monuments, memorials and statues facing new scrutiny amid fresh debate over the nation's racist beginnings. Trump had promised to take action earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull dow Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8%, erasing roughly $50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind br Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr., the last of three one-time Ku Klux Klansmen convicted in a 1963 Alabama church bombing that killed four Black girls and was the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement, died Friday in prison, officials said. He was 82. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office sa Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Fourteen people were found dead in the Mexican state of Zacatecas on Friday, the state government said, as violence in the country continues to worsen. State officials said in a statement that they were investigating to determine the cause of death. The corpses were found in Fresnill Read More...
POKHARA: Over 30 additional cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Gandaki Province, today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara, and Rapti Academy of Health Scienc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 26 Nepal Police has developed an action plan to tackle criminal activities that are expected to increase following the relaxation of coronavirus-induced lockdown. As per the action plan released by Nepal Police Headquarters, it aims to prevent, control and reduce the potential Read More...
GLASGOW: A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before he was shot dead by police. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by the emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel. Armed po Read More...
KAVRE, JUNE 26 A group of around 50 armed robbers looted Bodhichitta seeds worth millions at Nagbeli of Roshi Rural Municipality-5, Kavre, last night. Police said that the group of armed people had looted the seeds from a Bodhichitta tree belonging to Bir Bahaduar Tamang. The miscreants had at Read More...