Bayern title haul should feed Germany’s Euro ambitions says Suele

STUTTGART: Bayern Munich‘s treble-winning season should feed the hunger for titles in the national team as Germany prepare to host Spain in their Nations League opener on Thursday, the Bavarian club’s defender Niklas Suele said on Tuesday.
Bayern won the domestic league and Cup double and also dominated in the Champions League tournament in Lisbon earlier this month to win their sixth European crown.
Central defender Suele had missed much of the season after a torn cruciate ligament early in the campaign but made the Champions League tournament, and said Germany were now eyeing next year’s European Championship.
The 2020 Euros was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to keep the hunger for more titles after winning the treble with Bayern ,” 24-year-old Suele told a news conference. “I now come here with a lot of joy, knowing how hard it is to come back after a 10-month absence.
“The Nations League is a good next step. We take any test, against any small or big opponent, seriously because we want to prepare for next summer.”
Germany, world champions in 2014, crashed out of the group stage in the 2018 World Cup, their earliest exit in 80 years.
They have since undergone an overhaul and qualified with seven wins out of eight qualifiers for next year’s Euros.
“We have the same hunger for titles in the national team as at Bayern. There is no difference there. We have to wait and see how the new season goes but I think we will have a team that will be competing for the title at the Euro,” Suele said.
Germany are in League A Group 4 in the Nations League and also away to Switzerland on Sept. 6 after Thursday’s home game against Spain.
“I think we have improvement potential and that is why these games are so important,” Suele added.
“It is not easy when you (the squad) meet every two, three months and it must always work. But we will have a team next year that will be ready to play for the title.”
