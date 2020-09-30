Bayern’s Sane to miss Super Cup, Alaba doubtful

BERLIN: Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane will miss Wednesday’s domestic Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund with a knee injury while defender David Alaba is doubtful, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.
Bayern, who won four titles this year, lost Sunday’s league game at Hoffenheim 4-1 to suffer their first defeat of 2020.
“Leroy is out. He will most likely be out until and will return after the break for international matches (between Oct. 7-13),” Flick told reporters.
Defender Alaba is doubtful with a muscle problem, with a final decision to be taken on matchday.
The Bavarians almost played through the summer with no real pre-season preparation as they lifted the Champions League in August. They also beat Sevilla last week in the European Super Cup to secure their fourth trophy after also winning the German league and Cup.
“No one has come to me asking for a break,” Flick said. “We know that this season will be a major challenge, not only for us but all teams with many international players.
“For us it is a bit different situation. We had no real pre-season and we had two breaks of two weeks.”
Flick said his team were mentally strong, despite the loss to Hoffenheim which ended their 32-game unbeaten run across all competitions.
“I can only say that the mentality is outstanding,” Flick said. “It could be the case that one player or another is or was a bit tired but when they are on the pitch they give it 100%.”
BAJURA: Family members of the 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Bajhang district, have refused to receive her body demanding fair investigation. A police team under the command of DSP Pancha Kumar Bakhu from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrived in the district to carry Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur overcame visitors Chelsea 5-4 in a penalty shootout to progress in the League Cup following a 1-1 home draw in their fourth round clash on Tuesday. Chelsea appeared to be heading into the quarter-finals thanks to a 19th-minute strike from Timo Werner but Erik Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Central Investigation Bureau said it had no jurisdiction to arrest owners of 25 suspicious companies over illegal networking business. Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection had written a letter to the CIB around a week ago, requesting it to arrest Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the Social Welfare Council to nullify the non-government organisations that fail to renew their registration under the prevailing law. At a meeting held with office-bearers of the SWC he Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to Beema Samiti and the government, asking them to furnish reason for requiring people to submit citizenship certificates for COVID-19 insurance coverage. A single bench of Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut issued the order Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Thirteen years after the implementation of the Right to Information Act-2020, some government offices have yet to designate their information officers. According to the National Information Commission, 29 offices have been running without information officers. NIC Chief Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 United Nations honoured UN peacekeepers, including Nepali nationals in South Sudan, during a function held here today. “I’m very proud to be a part of United Nations Mission in South Sudan,” said Captain Chunadevi Paudel, a peacekeeper from Nepal, upon receivi Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Local chapter of global women’s rights movement, She Decides Nepal, will mark International Safe Abortion Day with an ‘Open House’ event tomorrow to raise awareness on abortion rights. The event will aim to create a safe space for young people to come together and Read More...