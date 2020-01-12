BBC, NIBL deal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Brigade Boys Club and Nepal Investment Bank Limited have signed the sponsorship agreement for the ongoing season.

According to the ‘A’ division outfit manager Arbin Gurung, the NIBL will provide the club with Rs 1.2 million as the sponsorship amount. The Lalitpur-based BBC are at the eighth spot with six points from five matches. NIBL is also the title sponsor of Friends Club, who are at 13th position with just two points.

