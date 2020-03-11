Blasters ink deal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Butwal Blasters have signed an agreement with Patriotic Cricket Training Centre and Damak Cricket Club to groom aspiring cricketers.

Blasters Managing Director Amit Pokharel and Damak Cricket Club President Abish Khanal exchanged the memorandum of understanding at a programme on Tuesday.

Patriotic vice-president Pranita Pokharel and Secretary Dipesh Rimal were also present on the occasion. As per the MoU, the Pokhara Premier League franchise, Blasters will groom aspiring cricketers from the two clubs and also contribute in their events.

In return, the players from Patriotic and Damak will use Blasters logo in their jersey.

