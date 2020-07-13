Bournemouth boost survival hopes as they stun Leicester

LONDON: Bournemouth breathed life into their Premier League survival bid on Sunday, coming from a goal down to beat fourth-placed Leicester City 4-1 for their first win in 10 games.
Leicester were in command after Jamie Vardy’s scrappy first-half goal. But with the relegation trapdoor creaking underneath their feet, Bournemouth turned the match around in stunning fashion with Dominic Solanke scoring twice.
Junior Stanislas equalised from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after a mistake by Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel, who was at fault again one minute later when he allowed Solanke’s shot to trickle over the line.
To make matters worse for the Foxes, defender Caglar Soyuncu was shown a straight red card after tangling with Callum Wilson immediately after Bournemouth’s goal.
Leicester then collapsed in alarming fashion.
Stanislas’s shot in the 83rd minute went in off Leicester defender Jonny Evans before Solanke seized on more dreadful defending to add his second.
With Aston Villa winning earlier in the day, Bournemouth began the match second from bottom, six points behind fourth-from-bottom Watford. The victory – their first since Feb. 1 – means that with three games remaining they still have hope of securing a sixth successive season of top-flight football.
They moved back above Villa to 18th place on 31 points, three behind both Watford and West Ham United, who face each other in the next round of fixtures.
“We needed to change things at halftime and had the mentality that we had to go for it,” Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said. “Thankfully we were able to swing things round.”
Leicester will drop out of the top-four on Monday if Manchester United win at home to Southampton.
Vardy bundled in his 23rd goal of the season after 23 minutes when Lloyd Kelly failed to clear Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross – and it seemed Leicester were on course for a comfortable win.
But when Schmeichel kicked a clearance straight at team mate Wilfred Ndidi, who then fouled Callum Wilson to concede a penalty, it turned the game on its head.
“I didn’t see that coming but we are not good enough to get too comfortable,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.
“We were in control of the game. But we let them into the game with a penalty and I was very disappointed with how we played from there.”
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 283,515 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
BAJURA: Relief materials were shared in the district with those reeling under coronavirus crisis. Chairman of Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) Samrat Singh Basnet and Andrea Drewer, jointly with Badimalika Khabar, have come forward to provide assistance to hit-hard by the Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more body of an individual who went missing in the landslide in Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, was recovered on Sunday. With this, the landslip death-toll here reached 10. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Sarki (11), daughter of Kalu Sarki who also died in this Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former lawmaker Sarita Giri has filed a writ at Supreme Court demanding annulment of her party's decision to remove her from the Parliament and the party. Giri has moved the Apex Court against the Samajwadi Party Nepal (now Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal) which expelled her f Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as six new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley on Sunday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 347. Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 232 infe Read More...
SHEFFIELD: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick scored twice as they stunned Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Bramall Lane on Saturday, loosening the visitors' grip on a Premier League top-four place. Chelsea's Champions League qualification hopes were badly weakened by the result as they could fall to Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties, both awarded for handballs and the second in the last minute, as Serie A leader Juventus twice hit back to draw 2-2 with Atalanta to move closer to a ninth successive Serie A title on Saturday. The Portuguese forward took his league tally to 28 Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: England pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood claimed three early wickets on the final day as the West Indies made a shaky start chasing 200 to win the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. The visitors struggled to 35-3 at lunch with Roston Chase (12) and Jermaine Blackwood Read More...