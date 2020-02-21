Boxers picked up for Thai Open

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, February 20

The Nepal Boxing Association today selected nine boxers for the Thailand Open International Boxing Championship.

Six male boxers and three women players who finished first in their respective weight categories of the selection tournament earned berths in the Thailand Open to be held in Pattaya from April 1-10.

Tribhuvan Army Club boxers clean swept women section selection. Lalita Maharjan defeated Nepal Police Club boxer Diwana Sherma in the 51kg weight category, while the 13th South Asian Games gold medallist Minu Gurung earned a walkover win from her TAC teammate Chandra Kala Thapa in the 57kg section.

Poonam Rawal had earned the 60kg weight category berth on Wednesday with victory over Dekchhen Sherpa of Kavre.

In men’s section, Chandra Bahadur Thapa of NPC beat Sushil Thapa Magar in 52kg final, while TAC boxer Puran Sunuwar defeated Buddha Gyamjo Lama of Lalitpur in 57kg final. The 13th SA Games gold medal winner Sanil Shahi of Kathmandu beat Abhinay Rai of Jhapa in the 63kg final, whereas fellow SAG gold medallist Bhupendra Thapa of NPC finished first in 69kg section with a win over Bikash Rana of Dang.

Likewise, Ganesh Pradhan of TAC defeated Keshar Khatri of Dang in 81kg weight category final, while his teammate Ravi Sunuwar earned berth after no boxer contested him in the 75kg weight category.

