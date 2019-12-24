Boxers welcomed

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Boxers Bhupendra Thapa and Minu Gurung received warm welcome upon their arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport after winning silver medals in the Asian Grand Slam Boxing Championship held in Xiangyang.

Nepal Boxing Association President Ram Awale, vice-president Arjun Bahadur KC, chief coach Prakash Thapa Magar welcomed the boxers.

Gurung had won the historic gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games becoming the first Nepali boxer to win gold in the regional sporting extravaganza. Thapa had also bagged gold in the SA Games.

