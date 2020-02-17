Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Ganeshman Singh Foundation is organising the Bir Ganeshman Singh Memoral National Boxing Tournament at the Basantpur Dabali from March 31 to April 4.

Players from seven provinces and three departmental clubs will take part in the tournament that features eight weight categories in men’s section and six weight categories in women’s section, informed Ganeshman Singh Foundation Sports Department Convenor Sanjeev Tuladhar at a press meet on Sunday.

Top three boxers in all weight categories will receive Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 7,500 respectively.

The best boxer in men and women sections will get two-wheeler each.

A version of this article appears in print on February 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

