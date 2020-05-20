Brazilian football could restart in June: CBF

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian football could restart at the end of June, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) told Reuters on Tuesday – even though the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in South America’s hardest-hit nation.
Walter Feldman said the return to action in the German Bundesliga, where nine first division games were played this weekend after a two-month hiatus, was a positive example for world football.
“It was necessary to stop and returning is possible,” Feldman told Reuters in an interview. “That is what we learnt from the return of football in Germany. Germany is a great sign.
“Doors open in May, more open in June and I have no doubt that in June, with the return of training, sustained protocols and the chance of flexibility by the health authorities, football can return with restrictions,” Feldman said. Some Brazilian teams have begun training again, with current champions Flamengo recalling players on Monday.
The positive note came a day after Brazil became the country with the third-highest number of confirmed infections behind the United States and Russia.
Brazil recorded a record high 1,179 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry, and announced a total of 271,628 cases.
Brazil’s state championships were suspended in March and were due to finish in April.
The national leagues were scheduled to kick off in early May and end in December but Feldman acknowledged this year’s league season could run into 2021.
Any restart would likely happen without fans present and with all the same social distancing restrictions that fans saw in Germany over the weekend also in place, he added.
All Latin America’s professional soccer leagues were suspended except for Nicaragua, although Costa Rica’s league was due to restart on Tuesday.
ABUJA, NIGERIA: The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity were reuniting with their families for the first time Saturday, officials said.
Some of the dozens of families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release early this month.
It was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls’ freedom, and Nigeria’s government has said it would make further exchanges to bring the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.
Many of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children. Some have been radicalised and have refused to return. It is feared that some have been used in suicide bombings.
KAVRE: CPN-UML candidate Tanka Prasad Sharma has come out victorious for the post of Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre district.
Sharma secured 5,343 votes. His closest contender, Kunsang Lama of the Nepali Congress bagged 4,961 votes.
Similarly, Ram Devi Tamang of the CPN-UML has been elected the Deputy Mayor of the municipality. She secured 5,147 votes as against 4,411 votes of her closest competitor Kamala Khanal of the Nepali Congress.
BIRATNAGAR: CPN-UML senior leader and former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal has stressed for working to implement the constitution rather than holding discussions on its amendment.
At a press meet organised by the UML Morang district chapter here on Saturday, leader Khanal said that the existing Parliament could not amend the constitution as it was transformed into an ad hoc Parliament, adding that only a new federal parliament could amend the constitution if deemed necessary.
BHAKTAPUR: Vote counting in Changunarayan Municipality, Bhaktapur has been halted until further notice on Saturday and the vote counting centre has also been sealed.
The Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party obstructed the counting of votes citing lack of ‘fairness’ and ‘transparency’ in the vote counting process.
The three parties have accused employees in the vote counting team of being close to the CPN-UML and ‘unethical favor’ to the party. Their claim is that votes cast for NC and NWPP were included in the UML’s name.
There was a schedule of announcing the final results of the vote counting at 7:00 am Saturday if things had gone as per the plan, said RPP representative Rajib Lamichhane from the counting centre.
The three parties have demanded reshuffle in the vote counting team and recounting of votes, he added.
KATHMANDU: The offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in 43 districts of Province 1, 2, 5 and 7 from Saturday in connection with the second phase of local level elections slated for June 14.
Spokesman for the Election Commission, Surya Prasad Sharma said that the offices of the Chief Election Officer have fully come into operation in the 43 districts from today.
