Broad ‘nowhere near done’ despite omission, says Stokes

SOUTHAMPTON: Stuart Broad’s England career is “nowhere near done” despite the paceman’s omission from the test series opener against West Indies, stand-in skipper Ben Stokes has said.
A “frustrated, angry and gutted” Broad sought future reassurance after being dropped for the test as England opted for the express speed of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood and the experience of James Anderson in their pace attack.
“I’d actually be very worried if he didn’t show that passion towards not being selected,” Stokes said after West Indies triumphed by four wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-test series.
“Someone who’s played that many test matches and got that many wickets — to still see that desire and emotion is fantastic as a senior player in this team,” added Stokes, who was standing in as skipper with Joe Root on paternity leave.
While Broad was “nowhere near done,” Stokes had no regrets about dropping the veteran of 138 test matches.
“If I was to regret that, it sends the wrong message to the other guys I picked,” he added.
“We’re in a fortunate position that we’re able to leave someone out of Stuart’s quality and I thought the interview he gave the other day was fantastic, the passion he showed.”
The second test at Manchester begins on Thursday.
DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province. According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as four persons that had gone missing along with 11 others, after a landslip swept them in Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district on Sunday morning, have been rescued. According to the police, they had gone missing after the landslide triggered by continuous dow Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon rains persist, the water level of the Koshi River continues to increase, making threats of related disasters even more pronounced in the surrounding areas. The Flood Forecasting Section of the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for Letang, Morang and Dha Read More...
LONDON: Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a "golden era" in U.K.-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendly scenes now seem like a distant memory. H Read More...
KTAHMANDU: Former Miss World, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. However, providing some respite for Bachchan family, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the infection. Health Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope took to Twi Read More...
Kathmandu, July 12 Nepal Student Union caders stage protest, in Kathmandu, on Sunday, against recent price hike on petroleum products. Photo: Naresh Shrestha/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today extended wishes of speedy recovery for Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Saturday. PM Oli sent his message across to the veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan, also an actor, on Twitter. READ ALSO: Jaya Bachcha Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as eighty-two cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, taking Nepal's Covid-19 tally to 16,801. In the last 24 hours, 3916 swabs were tested across 25 laboratories in the country, of which only 82 were detected with the virus contraction, according to the Ministr Read More...