Brother of former South Africa international shot dead

CAPE TOWN: The brother of former South Africa international Vernon Philander was shot dead outside in a Cape Town suburb on Wednesday, police have confirmed.
Tyrone Philander, 32, was killed while taking water to a neighbour, with the motive for the shooting unknown, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.
“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” a statement from the family said.
“There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace.”
Seamer Vernon Philander, 35, played 64 tests for South Africa between 2011 and his retirement earlier this year.
He took 224 wickets at an average of 22.32 and was a key member of the side that rose to number one in the ICC Test Rankings in 2012.
