BUC, Bansbari win

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Divine Boys Union Club and Around The Himalayas Bansbari Club recorded victories in the opening day matches of the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Sunday.

Brataman Rai and Pradip Bogati netted on either half of the match as BUC defeated Shree Kumari Club 2-0 in the inaugural match. Rai opened the scoring in the 41st minute and Bogati doubled the tally in the 76th minute.

Shree Kumari were reduced to 10 men after Ganesh Baduwal received red card for his second bookable offense in the fourth minute on the injury time. Arun Limbu of BUC was named the man of the match. In another match, Suleman Thapa Magar scored the solitary goal as Bansbari beat Shree Bhagawati Club 1-0. Thapa Magar found the back of the nets in the 63rd minute. Amrit Gurung of Bansbari won the man-of-the-match award.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook