Budhasubba Cup

DHARAN: The 22nd edition of the Budhasubba Tuborg Gold Cup is beginning here at the Dharan Stadium on Saturday.

The organisers, Dharan Football Club said the preparations were complete and they were ready to host the tournament.

“We have come to the end of preparation as we have prepared the pitch and parapet along with the team management and online ticketing system,” said Dharan FC President Kishor Rai at a press meet on Thursday.

A total of 10 clubs, including two foreign teams, will take part in the tournament. Top two sides will receive one million rupees and Rs 500,000 respectively. The player of the tournament will get a Dio scooter, while the highest scorer, best defender, midfielder, striker and coach will get Rs 25,000 each.

