Budhathoki strikes as TAC enter semis

GOVINDA CHHETRI

Jhapa, February 18

Tribhuvan Army Club advanced to the semi-finals of the third Satakshi Gold Cup Football Tournament here at the Ganeshman Singh Foundation grounds today.

In the quarter-final match, the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League runners-up TAC defeated Manebhanjyang Football Club 2-1. Tek Bahadur Budhathoki scored both the goals for TAC, while Raiket Buam netted one for Darjeeling-based Manebhanjyang.

Budhathoki put the Armymen ahead in the sixth minute of the match, while Buam levelled the scores two minutes into the second half when the converted the free kick into sensational goal. At a time when the match was heading towards a draw, Budhathoki produced the moment of brilliance and scored the winning goal in the injury time.

Sesehang Angdembe of Tribhuvan Army Club was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 10,000. On Wednesday, Martyrs Memorial A Division League champions Machhindra Club will take on Gorkha Boys of Rupandehi in the last quarter-final match of the tournament organised by Satasidhan Sporting Club. Top two teams will receive Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

