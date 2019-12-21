Blasters, Rhinos record victories

Rup Narayan Dhakal

Pokhara, December 20

Butwal Blasters and Chitwan Rhinos registered victories in the Namaste Pokhara Premier League here at the Pokhara Stadium today.

In the day’s first match, the Blasters defeated defending champions Pokhara Paltan by eight wickets. Batting first, Paltan posted 121-5 in their allotted 20 overs before the Blasters raced to 123-3 with 36 balls to spare.

Blasters opener Aftabuddin Ahmed top scored with a quick fire 75 off 46 balls hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes, while Shankar Rana struck two fours in his 23-ball 19. The openers put in 87 runs in 10.4 overs. Bhim Sharki remained unbeaten on 10-ball 16 that included three fours, while Harsh Tonk struck a four in his five-ball six not out. Rashid Khan and Prathamesh Dake took one wicket each for Paltan.

Earlier, the defending champions Paltan recovered from a precarious position of 32-4 to post the fighting total, thanks to Ravi Inder Singh’s unbeaten 45 off 42 balls that included two each fours and sixes. Singh and Prathamesh Dake added 52 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket. Dake scored run-a-ball 20 with the help of one each four and six.

Rohit Kumar Paudel scored 19 off 18 balls hitting one each four and six, while skipper Sharad Vesawkar scored 19-ball 13. Harsh Tonk took 2-10 for the Blasters, while Lalit Singh Bhandari, Shivam Singh and Nitesh Thapa grabbed one wicket each.

In another match, Rhinos beat Expert Dhangadhi Blues by 52 runs. Batting first, the Rhinos posted 181-5 before restricting the Blues to 129-8. Aarif Sheikh top scored for Rhinos with 20-ball 47 not out with the help of two boundaries and four sixes, while Sunny Patel remained unbeaten on 17-ball 32 that included a four and three sixes. Sheikh and Patel took the match away from Blues after they added 72 runs off the last 30 balls for the unbroken sixth wicket partnership.

Babar Hayat scored 28-ball 36 hitting three fours and two sixes, while skipper Paras Khadka struck two fours and a six in his 15-ball 23 and Anil Kumar Sah scored 19 off 20 balls hitting two fours. Blues skipper Dipendra Singh Airee and Anil Kharel grabbed two wickets each and Amit Yadav got one.

In reply, skipper Airee fought the lonely battle scored 49 off 42 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes, while Sundeep Jora (21), Rodrigo Thomas (20) and Amit Yadav (17 not out) got good starts but failed to convert their knocks. Bhuvan Karki was the pick of the Rhinos bowlers taking 3-23, while Karan KC and Sunny Patel grabbed two wickets each.

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook