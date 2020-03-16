BYC claim title

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Byas Youth Club won the title of the eighth Adarsha and third Tara Memorial Cup Football Tournament here on Sunday.

Byas defeated hosts Adarsha Namuna Club 3-0 in the final. Sunil Gotame, Randip Paudel and man-of-the-match Sumit Shrestha scored one goal each for Byas. Along with the trophy, Byas received Rs 123,456, while Adarsha Namuna got Rs 60,000. Randip Paudel of Byas was adjudged the best player of the tournament, while his teammates Himal Gurung and Bel Prasad Gurung bagged the best goalkeeper and highest scorer awards respectively.

Khagendra Tulachan of Adarsha Namuna was named the best defender. A total of 28 clubs took part in the tournament. Myagde Rural Municipality President Mayadevi Rana, Vice-president Bal Krishna Ghimire, Chief Administrative Officer Hari Ram Nagila and Adarsha Namuna Club President Gaurav Raj Rana handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on March 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

