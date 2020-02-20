BYC hammer Jhapa

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

NAWALPUR: Bijaya Youth Club of Hetauda hammered Mug Mug Jhapa XI Football Club 6-1 in the fifth Rhino Gold Cup here on Wednesday.

Waisu Olalekan Hamzat scored four goals alone for BYC, while Hisub Thapaliya and Alish Tamang netted one each.

Roman Bhujel scored the consolation goal for Jhapa. Hamzat opened the scoring in the 15th minute and added another in the 28th minute.

Hamzat completed his hat-trick with a goal in the second minute of the second half, a minute after Thapaliya had made it 3-0 for BYC. Bhujel pulled one back for Jhapa in 78th minute, while Hamzat netted his fourth goal five minutes later and Tamang completed the scoring four minutes before end.

A version of this article appears in print on February 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

