CAN to sell NPL rights to Indian company

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 18

The Cricket Association of Nepal is set to sell the Nepal Premier League rights to an Indian company for a total of Rs 420 million for 10 years.

The CAN presented the draft of the memorandum of understanding with Haryana-based Seven3Sports Private Limited in its Annual General Meeting, which was held virtually today, and a number of representatives objected the idea of handing over the rights to a foreign party.

The AGM, despite criticisms from four province committees, gave mandate to the executive committee to start the process of signing the MoU with the company.

As per the draft acquired by The Himalayan Times, the S3 will pay a total of Rs 420 million over the 10 years as license fee against the NPL and Junior Cricket Championship.

Although S3 is described as the commercial partner, the draft states: “It is agreed between the parties that the appointment of S3 as a Long Term Strategic and Commercial Partner and Advisor to the CAN has been made with the aim of entrusting S3 with the function of conceptualising, designing, creating, organising and administering the Nepal Premier League T20. It is further agreed between the parties that S3 is entrusted with the right to take all steps as deemed necessary in order to organise, promote, sustain and further develop the NPLT20.”

CAN Secretary Ashok Nath Pyakurel said the draft presented in the AGM was received from S3. “They approached us with the proposal and we presented it before the AGM. We received a number of concerns from the representatives and the executive committee will now prepare a new proposal as per the feedbacks,” said Pyakurel. “Whatsoever the ownership will remain with the CAN and the S3 will be responsible of organising the event apart from finding sponsors and TV rights. They are ready to pay Rs 420 million nett as the exclusive right holders of the NPL,” he added. “…intellectual property right shall remain with CAN and S3 has been licensed the NPLT20 mark, logo, trade mark and all associated intellectual rights for its monetisation during the term of the agreement,” the draft stated.

Nepal already has three premier league tournaments and CAN is yet to decide on the fate of the events which helped the sport and cricketers survive during the time of suspension. “We are not in mood to stop these tournaments for now and will see to what can be done in the days to come,” he said.

The AGM also approved the financial reports of 2070-2076 and instructed the executive committee to prepare the programmes and budget for the current fiscal year. The meeting gave the mandate to the executive committee to prepare, approve and implement the anti-corruption, anti-doping and ethics policy, five-year strategic plan, working procedures of district and province committees, and code of conduct for players, office bearers, general manager, chief coach and staff at all levels.

Earlier, Member Secretary of National Sports Council inaugurated the AGM. CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand thanked the International Cricket Council for extending Nepal’s One Day International (ODI) status till 2023. “The ICC Cricket World Cup League-II series could not take place due to coronavirus pandemic and the global body has decided to extend the ODI status for one more year,” said Chand during the inaugural ceremony.

He also said that the national team could play two series under the ICC Cricket World Cup League-II in 2021.

A version of this article appears in print on November 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

