CCRC in quarters

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Capital College and Research Centre advanced to the Plus-2 section quarter-finals of the 19th Gyan Niketan Basketball Tournament here on Sunday. Roshan Shrestha netted 14 points as CCRC defeated White House 55-36 to top Group B.

Despite the win, White House made it to the last eight as group runners-up. Also, New Zenith beat Rosebud 48-47 riding in Sankit Shahi’s 20 points to enter the quarter-finals and they joined Golden Gate, Gyan Niketan, Xavier International, Insight Vision and Morgan. In school section, hosts Gyan Niketan, Neric, Pushpasadan and Innovative advanced to the semi-finals.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

