Chemjong named brand ambassador

LALITPUR: Orthoplast Rehab Centre has signed national football team skipper and goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong as its brand ambassador here on Saturday. Chemjong and Managing Director of the Centre Hari Kumar Tamang signed the memorandum of understanding amidst a programme.
As per the one-year agreement, the Centre would provide Chemjong and his family members the treatment and facilities worth Rs 200,000 apart from 50 per cent discount in laboratory services. Likewise, the Centre also announced the discount of 40 per cent to Nepali international players and 30 per cent to national-level athletes.
Vice-president of All Nepal Football Association Upendra Man Singh, who is also the former national team skipper and goalkeeper, Dr Rajib Raj Manandhar and President of Nepal Physiotherapy Association Laxman Adhikari were also present on the occasion.
