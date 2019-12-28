THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chitwan Rhinos have claimed the title of Namaste Pokhara Premier League as the team won in the finals of the cricket tournament held at Pokhara Stadium on Saturday.

The team registered a victory by defeating Biratnagar Titans by a margin of 32 runs.

Batting first, the Chitwan Rhinos had posted a high total of 202 runs, chasing which the Titans secured an insufficient total of 170 runs at the loss of seven wickets.

The Titans had made it to the final after beating Butwal Blasters by 21 runs in the eliminator match on Thursday, while the Rhinos took direct entry into the championship match as the table-toppers by winning all five matches in the league round.

Rohan Mustafa and Anil Kumar Shah of the Chitwan Rhinos shared half-centuries.

