Chyasal end MMC’s nine-match unbeaten streak; JYC beat BBC

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, February 3

Chyasal Youth Club defeated NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club 2-0 to end the defending champions’ nine-match unbeaten streak in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

MMC, the lone team to stay unbeaten in nine rounds, not only tasted the defeat but also missed the chance to close gap with leaders Tribhuvan Army Club with just three matches remaining. With their first loss of the league, MMC remained at the third position behind leaders TAC (23) and second-placed San Miguel Machhindra Football Club (22).

Tiaga Nakamura and skipper Santosh Shahukhala scored for Chyasal on either half of the match to snap MMC’s unbeaten run. Nakamura broke the deadlock in the 24th minute after the Japanese recruit converted a free kick into sensational goal. Shahukhala doubled the tally in the fourth minute of the injury time when he found the back of the nets following a pass from Nakamura.

Earlier, MMC’s Anjan Bista missed the target from close range in the 36th minute, while Manang defender Suraj Bishwokarma denied Hemant Thapa in 76th minute. Chyasal coach Bal Gopal Shahukhala was sent to the stands after he got second yellow card in 90th for using foul language to referee Sudish Pandey. Chyasal’s Tiaga Nakamura was named the Kelme man of the match.

In the day’s another match, Sujit Budhathoki scored the solitary goal as Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club registered a 1-0 victory over fellow Lalitpur-based Brigade Boys Club. Budhathoki was lucky to find the back of the nets with a loose ball at a time when BBC goalkeeper Bishal Sunar was not in his proper position. JYC’s Dilan Loktam won the Kelme man-of-the-match award.

With the win, JYC moved up to sixth position and are tied with New Road Team and Sankata Club on 15 points, two less than fourth-placed Ruslan Three Star Club. Nepal Police Club are at the eighth place with 14 points, while Chyasal moved to ninth with 12 points.

Likewise, NIBL Friends Club are at the ninth position with 11 points, while BBC remained at the 11th place with eight points. Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club (seven), Nepal APF Mahindra Club (five) and Saraswoti Youth Club (four) are the bottom three sides in the 14- team competition.

NRT will play against Friends in the last match of the 10th round at the ANFA Complex grounds on Tuesday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

