City aren’t the only big spenders, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER: If there is one thing that still riles Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, it is the suggestion that his Premier League success is down to money.
After City were cleared of breaking UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which overturned the club’s two-year European ban, the Spaniard was in a fiery mood as he railed against the idea that cash was behind the club’s two Premier League titles.
For Guardiola, who won back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019, City are by no means unusual when it comes to spending big on players.
The Spaniard, whose side are still fighting this season for their first Champions League title, said Manchester United and Arsenal had also invested heavily to win previous Premier League titles.
“When Chelsea start to win Premier Leagues, they invest more money than the other ones,” he told reporters.
“I’m a good manager but I don’t win titles if I don’t have good players and good players are expensive, but all the clubs spend a lot of money.”
City have spent more than a billion pounds on acquiring players since the club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2008.
Guardiola took over the team in 2016 and has spent heavily in the transfer market, including nine players who cost more than 45 million pounds ($56.46 million) each.
“We can spend as much money as our chairman or our owners want, but always, always in the Financial Fair Play rules and we show it, we were there. We were exonerated for something we were accused of, all the time. That is the reality,” said Guardiola.
“When we won here guys, it was on the pitch. All the good things we have done, all the bad things we have done it was on the pitch, in the grass, in the green, there,” he said.
Guardiola pointed out that neighbours Manchester United outbid them to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal and Harry Maguire from Leicester City and highlighted big spending from other eras.
The former Barcelona manager said the pressure of the UEFA investigation had brought him closer to City.
“I love this club. I love, because I know the people here and I’m working (with them) for a long time. We have our history. I don’t know if it’s better or worse, it doesn’t matter, it’s our history. I love it,” he said.
The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghe Read More...
NEW DELHI: Bejon Misra responded quickly to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal in March for donations to a new fund to strengthen the country's fight against the coronavirus. The next day, the 69-year-old retired management professor made a donation. “It was a generous contributi Read More...
The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome now seen in adults A rare and life-threatening condition seen in some chi Read More...
HETAUDA: Bal Kumari Thapa, leader of Makawanpur's Communist Movement, died on Monday night. She was 76. Thapa, who was also regarded as the guardian of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Makawanpur, died at Hetauda Hospital. According to NCP (NCP) Makawanpur chairperson Munu Sigdel, the veteran Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 116 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 count to 17,061. Of the newly infected, nine persons are from Province 1; 44 from Province 2; seven from Bagmati Province; four from Gandaki Pro Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as 152 families with no access to electricity have received solar sets in Pauwadung Rural Municipality of Bhojpur district. Rural Municipality's chairperson Kiran Rai said that, so far, they have distributed 20-watt capacity solar sets to the households who are deprived of electr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 293,739 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
BENGALURU/MUMBAI: India's high-tech hub of Bengaluru will go back into a coronavirus lockdown for a week on Tuesday after a surge of infections, threatening to derail government efforts to revive a stuttering economy. Places of worship, public transport, government offices and most shops will shu Read More...