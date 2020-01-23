Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal APF Club, Nepal Police Club and Help Nepal Sports Club advanced to the men’s section semi-finals of the RBB-NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the NSC covered hall on Wednesday.

TAC defeated Manimukunda Volleyball Club 25-19, 25-18, 25-17, while APF beat Buddhatole Youth Volleyball Club 25-18, 25-17, 25-11 in the quarter-final matches.

Likewise, NPC defeated Nayabazaar 25-11, 25-9, 25-12, whereas Help Nepal beat Bulbule Rara Club 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 to make it to the semis.

A version of this article appears in print on January 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

