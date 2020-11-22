Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern against Werder

MUNICH: Lacklustre Bayern Munich had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, slipping up for only the second time in their last 35 matches in all competitions but staying a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.
Four days after Germany’s stunning 6-0 loss to Spain, there was little in terms of redemption for Bayern‘s many internationals, with the Bundesliga champions failing to hit a single shot on target in the entire first half.
“We did not create the chances today as we normally do,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, in his 50th game in charge.
“We tried everything in the second half and the team battled to avoid defeat and that was impressive. Bremen did it well and deserved the point.”
Werder took a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime after Josh Sargent set up Max Eggestein who beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a well-placed left-footed effort.
Bayern, who had won 33 of their previous 34 games in all competitions, had to wait until the 50th minute for Douglas Costa to rattle the crossbar with a fierce shot and the hosts to show some signs of life.
They upped the pace briefly and Kingsley Coman drew them level, nodding in at the far post in the 62nd but for the next 20 minutes they again dropped back before a couple of late chances for Eric Choupo-Moting and Robert Lewandowski.
The hosts, however, have Neuer to thank for avoiding the second league defeat of the season after he beat Sargent in a one-on-one in the 88th minute.
Bayern remained top of the table on 19 points after RB Leipzig stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt to drop to fourth on 17. Borussia Dortmund climbed into second after Erling Haaland scored four goals in their 5-2 demolition of Hertha Berlin.
Unbeaten Leverkusen, also on 18, are third on goal difference following their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld, courtesy of Aleksandar Dragovic’s 88th-minute winner on the rebound.
Schalke 04 slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home against VfL Wolfsburg and have now gone 24 league matches without a win. Schalke, edging closer to the all-time winless run of 31 matches in the league set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-66, are 17th.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 899 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday Till date, 1,652,043 test Read More...
LAHORE: Tens of thousands of mourners attended the funeral of a hardline Pakistani cleric in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, defying a government ban on large public gatherings in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 54, died of cardiac arrest Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Businesspersons involved in the import of vaccines say the government must reach deals with COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and inform what quantities of vaccines it wants to import from those companies or else, the country might not get the vaccines on time. A drug Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 As sugar mills have once again failed to clear dues, sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi district are gearing to start a protest in the capital. A team of sugarcane farmers from Sarlahi had met Minister of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatt two weeks ago demanding Read More...
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur moved top of the Premier League after a classic Jose Mourinho inspired performance delivered a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Saturday. Goals in each half from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso, secured the three points and a f Read More...
NEWCASTLE: Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday courtesy of an own goal by Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham's second-half effort. Frank Lampard's side dominated before the break and took th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Kathmandu Metropolitan City has issued a public notice requesting persons rendered jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic to contact its ward offices for relief under the ‘Cash for Work’ scheme. The metropolis said it had already put in place a procedure to guarantee a Read More...
MANCHESTER: A twice-taken penalty from Bruno Fernandes gave an unimpressive Manchester United a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, their first home victory of the Premier League season. Fernandes's first effort was saved by West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone but referee David Coote or Read More...