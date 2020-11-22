Coman rescues 1-1 draw for Bayern against Werder

Reuters

MUNICH: Lacklustre Bayern Munich had to come from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday, slipping up for only the second time in their last 35 matches in all competitions but staying a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Four days after Germany’s stunning 6-0 loss to Spain, there was little in terms of redemption for Bayern‘s many internationals, with the Bundesliga champions failing to hit a single shot on target in the entire first half.

“We did not create the chances today as we normally do,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, in his 50th game in charge.

“We tried everything in the second half and the team battled to avoid defeat and that was impressive. Bremen did it well and deserved the point.”

Werder took a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime after Josh Sargent set up Max Eggestein who beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a well-placed left-footed effort.

Bayern, who had won 33 of their previous 34 games in all competitions, had to wait until the 50th minute for Douglas Costa to rattle the crossbar with a fierce shot and the hosts to show some signs of life.

They upped the pace briefly and Kingsley Coman drew them level, nodding in at the far post in the 62nd but for the next 20 minutes they again dropped back before a couple of late chances for Eric Choupo-Moting and Robert Lewandowski.

The hosts, however, have Neuer to thank for avoiding the second league defeat of the season after he beat Sargent in a one-on-one in the 88th minute.

Bayern remained top of the table on 19 points after RB Leipzig stumbled to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt to drop to fourth on 17. Borussia Dortmund climbed into second after Erling Haaland scored four goals in their 5-2 demolition of Hertha Berlin.

Unbeaten Leverkusen, also on 18, are third on goal difference following their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld, courtesy of Aleksandar Dragovic’s 88th-minute winner on the rebound.

Schalke 04 slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home against VfL Wolfsburg and have now gone 24 league matches without a win. Schalke, edging closer to the all-time winless run of 31 matches in the league set by Tasmania Berlin in 1965-66, are 17th.

