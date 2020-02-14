Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: SS Event Pvt Ltd is organising the sixth edition of the Machhapuchchhre Bank Corporate Super Sixes from February 15-19 here at the TU Stadium.

A total of 23 teams will take part in the five-over-a-side tournament, informed the organisers at a press meet on Thursday. The participating teams are divided into eight groups and top two each from all pools will make to the round of 16.

Machhapuchchhre Bank is the title sponsor of the tournament, while Xavier International Academy, Pioneer Nepal and SR Steel are the co-sponsors.

Other partners of the event are Yamaha, Chirayu Hospital, Amrapali, Anmol Catering, J89, Neco Insurance and Nepal Telecom.

