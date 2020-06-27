Ronaldo back in form as Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in form.
He set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 on Friday and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title.
Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina on Saturday.
“What’s important is that we continue to get results,” Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said when asked about their increasing advantage at the top of the table.
“We struggled at the beginning and then we managed to get going at the end of the first half. But I saw a good mentality because even when the match was over, we still continued to attack.”
Lecce remained in the relegation zone but is level on points with Genoa, which occupies the last position of safety.
Lecce started brightly but its chances of getting anything from the match diminished when defender Fabio Lucioni was shown a straight red card for a last-man challenge on Rodrigo Bentancur, leaving the visiting side in 10 men for nearly an hour.
“Until the sending off the match was balanced,” said Lecce coach Fabio Liverani, who also bemoaned the number of players he is missing through injury.
“Maybe if we had had every player available I could have made different moves. At the moment I have a maximum of 14 players available. But I am sure that with a bit of fortune, getting some players back, we can have our say in matches against direct rivals.”
Juventus scored all of its goals after the red card and in the second half, but struggled to break down the visitors.
Ronaldo had several chances but sent an overhead kick past the left post and somehow headed over an empty goal from two yards out. However, the Portugal international set up Juve’s opener eight minutes after the break as he cut the ball back to Paulo Dybala who curled into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.
Ronaldo then got on the scoresheet himself with his second penalty in as many matches after he was tripped by Luca Rossettini.
Ronaldo also set up Juve’s third in the 83rd minute, back-heeling the ball for Gonzalo Higuaín to score shortly after coming off the bench.
Matthijs de Ligt headed in a Douglas Costa cross two minutes later to cap a great night for Juventus.
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean stars Lee Joon and Jung So-min on June 26 announced the end of their relationship after having dated for three years. The agencies of both stars confirmed the breakup of the two stars, according to Allkpop. Lee Joon's label Prain TPC told media outlets, "It's tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two brothers who had said they were done cooperating with prosecutor after admitting to helping American actor Jussie Smollett stage a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago last year are willing to help in the case again. According to The Associated Press Attorney Gloria Schmidt Ro Read More...
GENEVA: AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is probably the world's leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist said on Friday. The British drugmaker has already begun large-scale, mid-stage human trials of the vacc Read More...
MEXICO CITY: A cceptance of homosexuality is rising broadly across the world, according to a survey published on Thursday, even as sharp divisions persist by region and economic development. Support has grown from as far a field as Kenya to the United States, the Pew Research Center survey found, Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accused old rival India of trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a "battering" at the hands of Chinese troops in a clash on their disputed Himalayan border. Pakistan is concerned about the tension after Read More...
MADRID: Eibar took full advantage of a fortuitous first-half own goal to ease their relegation worries as they beat Valencia 1-0 at home in La Liga on Thursday to deliver a harsh blow to the visitors’ hopes of playing in Europe next season. Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia had little i Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect monuments, memorials and statues facing new scrutiny amid fresh debate over the nation's racist beginnings. Trump had promised to take action earlier this week after police thwarted an attempt by protesters to pull dow Read More...
OAKLAND: Facebook said Friday that it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump. Separately, Facebook's stock dropped more than 8%, erasing roughly $50 billion from its market valuation, after the European company behind br Read More...