Dahal crashes out

KATHMANDU: Nepali youth badminton sensation Prince Dahal faced a 2-1 loss at the hands of French Yanis Gaudin in the round of 16 clash of the Yonex German Junior 2020 in Berlin on Saturday.

Dahal won the first set 21-18 before losing 21-12, 21-12 in the next two sets to exit the tournament on a high. Dahal, who broke into top 10 in world junior ranking on Tuesday, had made it to the last 16 with three wins. He defeated Austria’s Lenny Sudarma 21-6, 21-15 in the first round, before beating German Bennet Peters 21-13, 21-12 in the second round to make it to the last 32. Dahal advanced to the pre-quarters with a 11-21, 21-17, 21-5 victory over Kian-Yu Oei of Germany on Friday.

Dahal went to Germany after participating in the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 held in Haarlem from February 26 to March 1. Dahal won the first two round matches in the Netherlands before losing to Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Che Yu in the third round.

