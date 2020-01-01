Dahal, Kunwar win PoY awards

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadhi, December 31

Shuttler Prince Dahal and cricketer Kabita Kunwar won the Player of the Year awards under the Kailali Hospital Farwest Sports Award here today.

The first Nepali player to win gold medal in international badminton tournament, Dahal was named the best ahead of cricketer Khadga Bohara and weightlifter Sagar Bhandari in men’s section. Kunwar defeated wrestler Sangita Dhami and hockey player Bindu Bista in the race to win women’s section award.

Kunwar has bagged nine wickets in 11 Twenty20 International matches for Nepal and was named the player of the series in the first Chief Minister Cup.

Lifter Bhandari won the youth award ahead of footballer Chandra Bhandari and wushuka Alisha Khati, while Jeevan Gautam of weightlifting was named the best coach for leading Nepal to a silver and two bronze medals in the Asian Senior Cup in South Korea.

Kailali District Sports Development Committee’s immediate past president Deepak Singh received the special award, while legend Shyam Sundar Sharma was felicitated with lifetime achievement award. The winners of male, female, youth and coach received Rs 25,000 each, while Sharma got Rs 10,000.

Kailali Hospital was the main sponsor of the event organised by the NSJF Kailali coordination committee, while Shoubhagyashwor Pharmacy, Bishesh Automobiles, CP Hospital and Navajeevan Hospital were the co-sponsors. Likewise, Sharada Rice Mill, Nisarga Hospital, Dinesh Soap, KTM Bike, Maya Metro Hospital and Thakur Group supported the award.

