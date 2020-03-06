Dahal marches on

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepali youth badminton sensation Prince Dahal registered his second consecutive victory in the German Junior Badminton International 2020 in Berlin on Thursday.

Dahal, who broke into top 10 for the first time in world junior ranking released on Tuesday, defeated Germany’s Bennet Peters 21-13, 21-12 to make it to last 32. He had outplayed Austria’s Lenny Sudarma 21-6, 21-15 in the first round.

Dahal went to Germany after participating in the Yonex Dutch Junior International 2020 held in Haarlem from February 26 to March 1. Dahal won the first two round matches in the Netherlands before losing to Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Che Yu in the third round.

A version of this article appears in print on March 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook