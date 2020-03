Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Shyam Dangol won silver medal in the 2020 US World Open and Para Championships at the Oregon Convention Centre in Portland on March 7.

The former Member of Nepal Taekwondo Association and senior coach of the national team, Dangol finished second behind a player from the United States of America in the 50-60yrs age category poomsae event.

Belgium’s player came third in the event.

A version of this article appears in print on March 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

