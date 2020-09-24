De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Neuer on UEFA player of the year shortlist

BERLIN: Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have been short-listed for the UEFA men’s Player of the Year award, European football’s governing body said on Wednesday.
Lewandowski guided Bayern Munich to their sixth Champions League title, finishing as the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals.
The Polish striker netted 55 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Bayern won the treble.
Neuer, also part of Bayern‘s treble-winning squad, kept six clean sheets in the Champions League and missed just one game the entire season.
City midfielder De Bruyne provided a record-equalling 20 assists in the Premier League last season, the highest in Europe.
Manchester City full back Lucy Bronze, Chelsea striker Pernille Harder and Olympique Lyonnais defender Wendie Renard were short-listed for the women’s award.
Bayern‘s Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann were nominated for the Men’s Coach of the Year award, while Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg’s Stephan Lerch and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur made the shortlist for the women’s award.
The awards will be presented at the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony on Oct. 1.
KATHMANDU: As most parts of the country are witnessing torrential rain this week, the accompanied risks are also following with this weather. Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM) has shared that the rainy weather would continue till Saturday as monsoon would make an exit late this year. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Close to 9000 active cases of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu valley alone As o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has recommended that lockdown should be enforced the day active cases of coronavirus infection surpass the 25,000 mark. At present, the number of active infections is 17,414 of which 8710 (50.01 per cent) are concentrated in the Kathmandu valley alone. A meeting Read More...
KATHMANDU: After realising the need for expanding hotel and tourism management related education for overall development of hospitality sector, the government has decided to open Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM)’s branches outside Kathmandu valley. Kedar Bahadur Adhikar Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Ang Rita Sherpa, popularly known as the ‘snow leopard’ in the mountaineering community, passed away on September 21. Sherpa was awarded with a Guinness World Record certificate for making the most number of successful ascents on Mt Everest without using the supplem Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Labourers along with their families who arrived in Kathmandu from India and other regions of Nepal, four-days ago, sleep on the floor of Teku Hospital premise, waiting their turns to get testedpast midnight. Pictures taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times. Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop juggernaut BTS is all set to perform every night for a week on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from September 28. According to The Korea Times, the show announced the special 'BTS Week' on Septmeber 22. The group ― comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V a Read More...
KATHMANDU: In the latest development of the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India on September 23 issued summons to four stars from Bollywood — Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. T Read More...