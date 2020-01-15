Defending champions TAC thrash Province 3, enter final

Santosh Kafle

SUNSARI: Defending champions Tribhuvan Army Club beat Province 3 by a huge margin of 64 runs and secured the final berth of the ongoing Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament held in Inaruwa of Sunsari district, on Wednesday.

Chasing a formidable total of 217 runs for victory, Province 3 were bundled out for 152 inside 39 overs and capitulated to 64 runs victory to the departmental team at the Inaruwa stadium today.

Despite Sonu Tamang’s flamboyant innings of 74 runs off just 75 deliveries studded with six maximums and four boundaries was not enough to take his team to the final of the tournament.

TAC’s Sushan Bhari was the pick-of-the-bowler with 8.1-3-23-4.

Earlier, TAC won the toss and posted a decent total 216 runs in 47 overs after three overs were reduced due to delayed start.

TAC’s opening batsman Anil Mandal hit a measured 43 runs off 73 balls with three fours. Middle-order batsman Kusal Malla hit a quickfire 37 runs off 26 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Province 3 speedster Gautam KC scalped four wickets in losing cause. Later, Malla was adjudged man of the match and bagged a trophy and Rs 3,500 in a cheque.

According to the organisers, Nepal Police Club will take on Sudurpaschim Province in other semi-finals at the same stadium tomorrow.

